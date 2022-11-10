INDIA

TN Medical University seeks report from CMC Vellore on ragging incident

The Tamil Nadu Medical University has sought a report from Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, on the ragging incident of first-year MBBS students.

Till now, seven senior students have been suspended.

University registrar Dr Ashwath Narayan has sought a report from the college following media reports on the alleged ragging of first-year students.

Notably, the Vellore police are yet to register an FIR against the perpetrators of ragging despite the police and Chief Minister’s Office being tagged in the tweet that had brought out the ragging incident.

Dr Solomon Satheesh told mediapersons that seven senior students were suspended following their alleged involvement in the ragging.

The students were suspended following an internal inquiry by an internal inquiry commission constituted by the college. However, the college is yet to file a complaint with the police.

The prestigious college grabbed the media media after the ragging incident went viral. Male students of the college were made to walk in their underwear and water was sprayed on them from a house.

20221110-120805

