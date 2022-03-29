INDIA

TN Minister divested of portfolio for making casteist slurs

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan has been divested of his portfolios following allegation by an official of the Department that he used a casteist slur against him, it was announced on Tuesday.

This was not the first such charge against the Minister as earlier, a Block Development Officer in Ramanathapuram district had complained that Rajakannappan had rebuked him using his caste name.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, in communique, said that following a recommendation by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, the portfolios of Transport, Nationalised Transport, and Motor vehicles held by Rajakannappan were transferred to S.S. Sivasankar, who was Minister for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Denotified Communities Minister.

Rajakannappan will now be handling the portfolio handled by Sivasankar.

The DMK government divesting the portfolio of a minister assumes significance as the party does not usually resort to such moves.

