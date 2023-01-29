INDIA

TN minister promises to complete distribution of Pongal saris by Feb

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu’s Textiles and Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi on Sunday promised that the Pongal dhotis and saris would be distributed to the beneficiaries by February itself.

He said that as usual the distribution has started before Pongal and would complete in February, adding that there were instances of Pongal dhotis and saris being distributed by March (in 2013) and even August (in 2014).

He was responding to a statement by former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam that the distribution of Pongal saris and dhotis was not completed even after 10 days of the festival, and urging the Chief Minister to distribute the dhotis and saris through ration shops.

Gandhi said that the administrative sanction for implementing the scheme at a cost of Rs 487 crore for 2023 had been issued as early as September 2022.

He said that the state Revenue Department had submitted a requirement list of 177.64 lakh saris and 177.23 lakh dhotis, and orders for procurement were issued in September 2022 and procurement began in November 2022.

20230129-200402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Guv yet to take decision on Lokayukta Ordinance

    UP STF seizes cache of fake liquor in Baghpat, five held

    Gurugram: Excise official transferred for ‘demanding’ liquor

    TN Motor Vehicle inspector killed in attempt to stop speeding vehicle