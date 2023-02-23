Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on Thursday slammed Governor R.N.Ravi for his remark on an Army jawan’s killing.

In a social media post, the Governor had termed the killing of the Army jawan by a DMK local leader and accomplices a “matter of serious concern”.

Slamming the Governor, Ponmudi said that the posts of the Governor were “political” in nature and can only be considered as “mischievous comments with an ulterior motive”. He also said that the act of the Governor which was childish in nature amounted to “contempt of the constitution”.

The minister said that the Governor was converting Raj Bhavan into a coffee shop based on the meeting he had with the BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai and Ex-service men cell of the BJP.

It was after the meeting with the BJP president and Ex-servicemen leaders that the Governor had brought out a social media post stating that the killing of the Army Jawan in Krishnagiri was a “matter of serious concern”.

The minister in the statement said, “The Governor’s job was not to convert Raj Bhavan into a coffee shop and inviting jobless people there”.

The murder of the jawan Prabhu at Krishnagiri district had nothing to do with politics and was purely personal. He said that other than one of the accused being a DMK councillor, there was no politics involved in it and added that all the accused were arrested and under judicial custody.

Minister Ponmudi said that Governor Ravi has been portraying Sanathana Dharma and was not following secularism emphasised by the constitution.

