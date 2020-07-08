TN Minister Thangamani tests corona positive

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister and senior AIADMK leader P. Thangamani on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus and ws admitted to a private hospital here for treatment.

In a tweet, DMK President M.K. Stalin said he had spoken to Thangamani over phone and wished him a speedy recovery.

Thangamani is the second minister and sixth lawmaker of AIADMK to get infected by the virus.

Earlier, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, apart from lawmakers K. Palani (Sriperumbudur), Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore South), N. Sathan Prabhakar (Paramakudi), and Kumaraguru (Ulundurpet) had tested positive.

Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader B. Valarmathi on Monday tested positive for coronavirus infection and has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Four DMK lawmakers too have tested positive — K.S. Masthan (Gingee), R.T. Arasu (Cheyyur), Vasantham K. Karthikeyan (Rishivandhiyam), and J. Anbazhagan (Tiruvallikeni-Chepauk).

Anbazhagan succumbed to the infection last month.

