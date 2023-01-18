INDIA

TN Minister’s brother’s murder: Accused undergoing lie detection test

The Special Investigation team of Tamil Nadu Police’s Crime Branch-CID was on Wednesday conducting a lie-detector tests on the 12 accused in the murder of Ramajayem, brother of Tamil Nadu Minister K.N. Nehru.

The accused were undergoing polygraph tests by a team deputed by the Chennai Forensic Science Laboratory. Police sources in told IANS that the accused are from Dindigul, Tiruchi, and Thanjavur areas.

A senior CB-CID official told IANS that the consent of all the 12 accused for a polygraph test was taken earlier and the accused are being subjected to the test presently.

Ramajeyam was found murdered after he left home for a morning walk and his body was found near the banks of the Cauvery river at Tiruvalarcholar in Tiruchi district.

