Former Rajya Sabha MP and Vice Chairman of State Minorities Commission, Dr Masthan, passed away on Thursday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 66.

Masthan was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1995-2001 as an AIADMK leader. He later joined the DMK and was active in its minority wing. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had nominated him to be the Vice Chairman of State Minorities Commission.

In a condolence message posted on his Twitter handle, Stalin expressed shock at the sudden demise of Masthan. Stalin said that Masthan had special love for him and as the DMK minorities wing secretary, his work was exemplary, adding that he was unmatched in hosting Iftar parties.

The Chief Minister said, “I have lost a field worker who stood not only for the welfare of the minorities, but for everyone.”

He also said that Masthan had met him recently to invite him for the engagement ceremony of his son.

Stalin also said that Masthan was a humanist and a sincere party worker who was engaged in social service.

