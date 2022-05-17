A delegation of Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s western belt led by DMK MP Kanimozhi will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

The delegation will impress upon the two Union Ministers to find a solution to the problems faced by the weavers on the advice of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The proposed meeting of the Tamil Nadu MPs with the two Union Ministers follows Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the high cotton and yarn prices affecting the textiles sector and the workers.

Meanwhile, the garment units in Tirupur in Tamil Nadu downed their shutters on Monday and Tuesday protesting against the high prices of cotton and yarn.

