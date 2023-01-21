INDIALIFESTYLE

TN mulls cutting liquor sale timings

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government will take a decision on whether to cut the liquor sale timings by half an hour. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has informed the Madras High Court that the government will take a decision.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy asked the Corporation whether the liquor sale timings in retail outlets could be reduced by half an hour before closing time.

The bench posed the query while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking orders to check liquor consumption in open places after bars are closed at 10 p.m.

The court directed the TASMAC counsel to take instructions from the government and report back.

The Corporation counsel argued that the opening and closing of TASMAC shops and the attached bars are purely the policy decision of the government and petitioners have no locus standi to interfere with it.

The court was also informed that TASMAC has sent a proposal to the state government, seeking extension of bars by half an hour beyond 10 p.m. The proposal is pending consideration.

20230121-210003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prime Minister, Cabinet colleagues attend special screening of ‘Swaraj’

    IGP Kashmir chairs joint security review meeting for Amarnath Yatra

    Suspected poisonous liquor claims five lives in Siwan, West Champaran

    BJP national executive meet begins in Delhi