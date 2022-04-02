INDIA

TN Narcotic bureau ties up with animators for campaign against drug abuse

Tamil Nadu Narcotic Intelligence Bureau(NIB), along with the Criminal Investigation Department(CID) of the state police, have joined hands with animators in campaign against drug abuse and to create awareness against the use of drugs among youths.

Two animated characters Tukker Pandi and DJ Rave will impress upon youths against the use of drugs and how it affects their lives as well as their families.

While ‘Tukkar Pandi’ clad in a yellow shirt and ‘veshti’ flaunting dark glasses speaks the dialogues of Tamil iconic stars, Rajanikanth and Vijay, DJ Rave is in punk style and pierced eyebrows and addresses youths especially.

Pandi in a 40-second video created by the NIB-CID team along with professional animators says: “Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava Sonna mathiri”(If I say it once, it is like saying it a hundred times).

The animated character, Pandi says: “Similarly if you abuse drugs once, your 100 years of life is lost. So avoid drugs and live 100 years happily”.

Rave, in another 40-second video, asks, “What is common between Vijaya’s “Master” and Ajith’s ‘Valimai’, “No.. it’s not Nayanthara or Prakash Raj”, “both these heroes fight against drug mafia”, Joint the battle against drugs.

Mahesh Aggarwal, ADGP crime while speaking to IANS said: “We have tied up with professional animators and have roped in a social media team to come up with a series of short videos and animated movies with characters like Tukkar Pandi and DJ Rave. We expect this to be a hit among the public and to create awareness against drug abuse.”

He said that the department was planning to come up with such videos on a regular basis.

