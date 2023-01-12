INDIA

TN NGO demands action against attack on Dalit women

NewsWire
0
0

An NGO has demanded the police and authorities in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district to take immediate action against two upper caste men attacking three Dalit women while they were taking a bath in a stream.

According to the Madurai-based NGO Evidence, the incident took place on January 1 and the police were yet to take action.

In a statement, the NGO director Kathir said that Shakthidevi, Devi and Sreedevi were taking bath in the stream in Kothangudi village when the two men, Iyyappan and Muthumaran, threatened them and beat them up.

Although Sreedevi lodged a complaint with the Nagudi police station on January 3, no action has been taken so far, the director said.

He also claimed that Iyyappan’s wife is the vice president of Perungattu panchayat and was trying to influence the probe.

The NGO further said that District Collector Kavitha Ramu and District Superintendent of Police Pandyan must meet the victims and conduct a proper investigation into the matter.

The three victims have also lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission, State Human Rights Commission, and State Women’s Commission demanding action.

This is latest incident in the district related to caste discrimination.

Late last month, human excreta was found in the drinking water tank that supplied water to an SC colony in Vengaiyavayal village.

The village also did not allow people from the Dalit community to pray in temples earmarked for the upper caste.

The double tumbler system also existed in Vengaiyavayal under which Dalit people were being given water and tea in separate tumblers in hotels.

20230112-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tashi Rabstan appointed as acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court

    India’s forex reserves plunged by over $9.6 bn, steepest dip in...

    Bengaluru rape case: Police open fire to foil accused’s escape bid

    Nagarjuna recollects how he got acquainted with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj