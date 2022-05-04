A Tamil Nadu-based social organisation, ‘Thozhi’, has joined hands with a hospital to provide free Hepatitis vaccine for the transgender community. Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver ailment caused by the Hepatitis B virus which can turn chronic.

The NGO, ‘Thozhi’, in a statement said it has been working among the transgender community for several years and is now associating with the SIMS hospital for providing Hepatitis B vaccine to the community in order to prevent their contracting the Hepatitis B disease that can turn fatal in many cases.

The drive, which is aimed at providing vaccination to 1000 transgender people, commenced on May 1 and will continue till May 5.

The statement also said that chronic Hepatitis B leads to liver failure, cancer in the liver, and liver cirrhosis that can last a lifetime.

The SIMS hospital authorities told IANS that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns about Hepatitis B, especially among the school and college students.

While speaking to IANS, Dr Raju Sivaswamy of SIMS hospital said, “We are planning to conduct a Hepatitis B awareness campaign among students from schools and colleges.”

He added that Hepatitis B can turn into a chronic illness and once contracted will create major problems including liver cirrhosis that can leave a lasting scar on the liver.

While speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender and also an artist and public speaker said, “This is a novel initiative by ‘Thozhi’ for the marginalised transgender community. I wholeheartedly appreciate the initiative of the SIMS hospital management along with ‘Thozhi’ for the noble endeavour.”

