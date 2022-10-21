INDIA

TN: One dies, 275 houses inundated as heavy rain lashes Erode

NewsWire
0
0

A 65-year-old woman, who was sleeping at her residence, drowned to death when water gushed into her house after heavy rains in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district on Friday.

Rangammal (65) of Ashokapuri was drowned to death at 1.30 a.m. This, according to district officials was due to the flooding in the Perumpallam canal in the district and water entering around 75 houses located in low- lying areas near the canal.

The body of the deceased Rangammal was sent to the Government Hospital, at Erode for post-mortem.

Water also entered 200 houses in Rangamplaayam, Sathya Nagar, Moolapalayam, Senathipalayam and Cehittipalayam in the morning. People were shifted to relief camps set up by the district administration.

Many people complained that their household equipment were damaged as water entered their residences. Several people also complained of water entering shops leading to destruction of material including grains. Some shops selling electronic equipment including television sets, refrigerators and other appliances also complained that sudden water flow into their shops have led to these materials being damaged and demanded compensation from the district administration.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed many parts of the district leading to inundation of 275 houses in various parts of the district.

20221021-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor to pass through Gurugram

    DCW issues notice to Safdarjung Hospital over delivery of woman outside...

    I-Day tragedy: Senior couple killed in Mumbai house crash

    BJD MP urges Centre to consider alternative arrangement for Ukraine returnees