TN Opposition parties oppose ONGC’s proposal for 104 wells

Chennai, June 27 (IANS) Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have voiced opposition to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd’s (ONGC) proposal to dig 104 wells for hydro-carbon exploration in the state on the grounds that it would kill agriculture.

The ONGC has recently applied to the Central government for sanction to dig 104 wells for hydro-carbon exploration.

In a statement issued here, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran has urged the leaders of Gram Sabhas to pass a resolution against the hydro-carbon projects planned in their villages.

He said the decisions taken at the Gram Sabha meetings have legal backing and legal right should be invoked to prevent anti-people projects like hydro-carbon extraction, neutrino, nuclear waste storage facilities and others.

DMK President M.K. Stalin condemning the ONGC’s proposal said the farmers are wondering whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government has decided to uproot agriculture in the state.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss too opposed the ONGC’s proposal.

–IANS

vj/mag/bg