Tamil Nadu’s opposition AIADMK, AMMK, and BJP on Tuesday came out in protest against the harassment of a woman police constable allegedly by DMK youth wing functionaries in a public programme to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of party veteran K. Anbhazhagan at Chennai’s Virugambakkam.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve and the woman cop lodged a complaint at the Valsaravakkam police station the next day. However, when the police tried to conduct investigation, senior DMK leaders intervened and allegedly stopped them from further pursuing the case.

The woman cop has, according to information available, withdrawn the complaint allegedly at the behest of the ruling party.

AIADMK interim General Secretary and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami warned that his party would resort to protest programmes if the police do not conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called upon the government to take tough measures against the violators.

Coming down heavily against the government, he said that the ruling party has gone down the level of sexual harassment of police personnel.

“It is highly condemnable,” he said, in a statement, alleging that there was no security and safety for the people and their belongings in this regime.

He said that the DMK youth wing leaders were harassing a woman constable on duty while the DMK leaders were speaking on stage about how the party and its government were protecting women of the state like a father and brother.

Panneerselvam also alleged that the DMK protected its youth leaders when other cops tried to take the accused into custody.

He called upon the government to immediately arrest the DMK functionaries who were involved in the sexual harassment of the woman constable.

BJP state President K. Annamalai also attacked the DMK government.

Annamalai, in a tweet, said that it was disgraceful for Tamil Nadu and that governance was in deep slumber. He said that two DMK functionaries had molested a woman constable on protection duty in a public function in which DMK leader and Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi had participated. He also said that even as the DMK men had ganged up to protect the two youth functionaries from being arrested by the police, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office was silent as usual.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran also condemned the government over the incident.

