TN: People pay tribute to 2004 Tsunami victims

The people of Tamil Nadu on Monday, in large numbers, have paid tribute to the victims of the 2004 Tsunami.

People living in the coastal areas of the state were most affected by the tragedy that stuck 18 years ago.

Several people took silent processions across the coastal areas of Chennai to Kanyakumari.

A massive earthquake struck the Indian Ocean, near Sumatra island in Indonesia leading to huge waves, which triggered a Tsunami on December 26, 2004.

Thousands of lives were lost in the disaster.

The people took out a silent march in their memory from the shrine to the main road in the district.

In Nagapattinam, 6,065 people died in the Tsunami and many families were destroyed.

Several organisations, churches, and temples conducted programmes to pay tributes to the victims.

Fishermen and local people at Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi paid floral tributes to the victims.

People also poured milk into the sea as a mark of respect to those who passed away in the tsunami.

South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association President, Ku Bharathi said that candles were lit, banners and hoardings were erected in the memory of the victims.

At Nagore, people prayed in silence at the mass burial site at the Dargah.

20221226-193604

