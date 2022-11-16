INDIA

TN people suffering as DMK govt scrapped all AIADMK schemes: EPS

AIADMK’s interim General Secretary and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged that the people of Tamil Nadu are suffering as the DMK government was bent on scrapping all schemes introduced and implemented by his government.

The DMK government has scrapped several welfare schemes implemented by the party, including free laptop scheme for school students as well as Amma clinics, Palaniswami told reporters after visiting the rain-affected areas of Vallampadugai in Cuddalore district and distributing relief materials to the affected people.

The former Chief Minister said that AIADMK was a party that works among the people and that it was always among the people, and that it was not an issue whether the party was in power or in opposition.

Several Amma food canteens in Tamil Nadu were either shut down or functioning with meagre staff strength after fund support to many of them was reduced following the change of regime.

