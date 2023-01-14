INDIA

TN police arrest 5 for gangrape of college student in Kanchipuram

Five persons accused of gangrape of a college student on the outskirts of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, have been arrested and jailed on Friday.

The horrendous incident occurred on Thursday night when the five accused chanced upon the 19-year old girl and her boyfriend at a secluded spot near the Bengaluru-Puducherry outer ring road.

The spot is frequented by local anti-social elements who consume liquor and indulge in other such activities. The temple town of Kanchipuram is located 85 km away the state capital, Chennai.

The couple who had reportedly reached the spot at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, were noticed by two of the accused men who were consuming liquor nearby. The duo were then joined by three more persons.

Holding the boyfriend at knife point, the accused dragged the girl a little distance away and all five them raped her by turns before escaping.

“The accused threatened to murder the couple if the girl resisted them,” Kanchipuram Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Julius Caesar stated.

The couple managed to escape the spot and informed their families. The girl has been admitted to a hospital and a police complaint was filed by her father.

The police managed to track down one of the accused, Vimal Kumar, whose name was uttered by the other perpetrators while the crime was being committed. The victims recalled his name during police questioning, leading the police to Vimal Kumar, 25. Following his interrogation, the police subsequently arrested Manikandan, 22, Sivakumar, 20, Vignesh, 22, and Thennarasu, 23.

All five persons have been booked for rape and remanded in judicial custody.

20230114-060004

