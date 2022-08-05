Tamil Nadu Crime branch police on Friday arrested a couple in Cuddalore for allegedly duping job seekers of Rs 40 lakh. The arrested Sudhakar and his wife Sagaya Winnarasi were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Police said that the complainant, J. Jayamadhava Sarathy was acquainted with the couple through a mutual friend from Vridachalam. According to the police, Winnarasi told Jayamadhava Sarathy that she was a sub-collector and was working in Ariyalur collectorate. She also said that she could get government jobs to people through her contacts.

The couple, according to the crime branch police that is investigating the case, promised Jayamadhava Sarathy a job as assistant director in the Social Welfare Department and collected Rs 11 lakh from him.

Police said that like Jayamadhava Sarathy, the couple duped many other people and collected a total of Rs 40 lakh, promising government jobs. When the people who were duped approached the couple, they threatened them with dire consequences and hence lodged a complaint with the police.

The Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police, Shakthi Ganeshan directed the crime branch police to register a case after which the duo was arrested. Police said that further investigation is on.

