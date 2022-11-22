INDIA

TN Police arrest DMK baiter and social media activist Kishore K. Swamy

Tamil Nadu Police in the wee hours on Monday arrested DMK baiter and social media activist, Kishore K. Swamy, at Puducherry for criticising the government over the Coimbatore car blast in which a person, Jameesha Mubin was charred to death.

He had also criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the waterlogging and flood conditions at several places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Chennai Cyber Crime division of Police registered a case for investigation. Police said that he had not appeared before it even after notices were sent to him on November 5, 7, 9, and 14.

Kishore K. Swamy moved an anticipatory bail petition before the Principal sessions court, Madras. The public prosecutor argued that Kishore was a habitual offender and that he had seven pending cases against him.

The judge dismissed his anticipatory bail plea stating that granting bail to Kishore who has been summoned and not presented himself before the police would give a wrong precedent.

It may be noted that Kishore K. Swamy was arrested earlier on June 14, 2021, for allegedly defaming DMK leaders, the late Annadurai and Karunanidhi, and Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

He was also slapped with Goonda Act and incarcerated in prison for six months. However, the Madras High Court quashed the Goonda Act against him in December 2021 and released him from prison.

