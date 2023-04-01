The Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old labourer, Ramesh Kumar, for posing nude before a 7-year-old girl.

The girl complained to her mother that when she had gone to a nearby shop to buy provisions, the accused posed nude before her and also invited her to his house. She complained that the accused had performed the same act a few days before as well.

The incident took place at Annur in Coimbatore district.

The mother of the girl immediately lodged a complaint with the all-woman police station in Mettupalayam. The police took Ramesh Kumar into custody on Saturday and charged him under the provisions of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act.

Kumar was produced before a judicial magistrate’s court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

