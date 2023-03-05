INDIA

TN Police book Annamalai over rumours of attack on migrant workers

Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday booked state BJP president K. Annamalai for allegedly inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours emanated about the attack on migrant workers from North India in the state.

The BJP state president was booked under Sections 153, 153(1)(a), 505 (1)(b) and 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This was after he stated that the ruling DMK and its allies were responsible for the situation in the state.

Meanwhile, K.Annamalai in a tweet dared the Tamil Nadu Police to touch him within the next 24 hours. The BJP leader said, “You think that you can suppress democracy by filing false cases. I give you 24 hours and dare you touch me.”

The Tamil Nadu Police registered an FIR against the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Hindi newspaper; Twitter user Mohammed Tanveer whose profile shows him as a journalist; BJP spokesman from Bihar Prasant Umrao and two social media influencers, Shubham Shukhla and Yuvaraj Singh Rajput under various sections of IPC.

