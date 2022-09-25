INDIA

TN Police chief for invoking NSA against those disrupting public harmony

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu has called for evoking National Security Act (NSA) against those disrupting public harmony.

Chairing a review meeting with District Superintendents of Police/Commissioners, he called for protecting places of worship and sensitive locations as well as ‘soft targets’.

His statement came after the increase in ‘Molotov cocktail’ attacks on the premises of RSS and BJP functionaries in various parts of the state following the arrest of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in nationwide raids on Thursday.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had searched 93 locations in 15 states, including houses of top PFI leaders as well as offices of the PFI and SDPI. A total of 11 people, including PFI national Executive Committee member A.M. Ismail were arrested from Tamil Nadu.

Petrol and kerosene bombs were hurled at the residences of the RSS, the BJP, and other Hindu organisation functionaries at Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, Erode, Salem, and Pollachi since Thursday.

The DGP called upon the district police chiefs to seize the CCTV visuals at the crime scene and interrogate the suspects identified in the visuals.

He also instructed the police to intensify night patrolling and vehicle checks across the state.

20220925-174603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    11 years after FIR and arrest warrant, Kabul Chawla lives it...

    IPL 2022: It was a much needed confidence-booster fifty for Kohli,...

    Speeding car kills woman in Delhi, another injured

    Fahadh Faasil fans can see him in ‘Malayankunju’ from July 22