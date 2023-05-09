INDIA

TN police conduct checks at special camp for foreign nationals

The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday conducted checks at a special camp for foreign nationals located close to the Tiruchi central prison, and seized three mobile phones, one tablet, one laptop, and a modem in the raids.

Around 300 police personnel were involved in the searches led by two DCP-rank officers.

It may be noted that a similar raid was conducted on July 22 last year during which several incriminating documents linking the inmates to an international drugs cartel, mobile phones, and tablets were seized. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested nine persons during the raids of July 22.

Police sources told IANS that the raids were conducted based on information about the presence of narcotic substances in the camp.

The now defunct LTTE has been trying to regroup itself and Tamil Nadu has become a major hot-spot for its revamping process. A former intelligence operative of the LTTE, Santukam alias Sabesan (47), was arrested in October 2021 after he was linked to smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition which were seized from the Arabian Sea near the Vizhinjam coast in Kerala.

20230509-175602

