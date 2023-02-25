INDIALIFESTYLE

TN Police direct courier companies to get no-drug declaration from customers

The Tamil Nadu Police have directed courier companies across the state to get no-drug declaration from customers before accepting the couriers to be delivered.

The decision came after several instances of drugs being transferred through couriers either laced in chocolate, or as in the form of powders and other means were reported.

The courier companies have to get a declaration from the customers on the content that is included in the parcel and maintain a proper record of the same.

The police have also directed the courier companies to get full details including phone number, Aadhar card number, and other personal details of the customer who is sending the parcel. More than this, a written declaration is required on the contents that were being transported.

The sale of ganja chocolates is on the rise in Tamil Nadu and in the last two months, 310 kg of ganja chocolates were seized from the Coimbatore district alone.

Police have been conducting a major crackdown at all the railway stations to prevent the migrant workers from smuggling in ganja and other drugs to the state once they are coming back from home.

Ever since the police commenced an extensive search and raids at the railway stations, the smuggling of drugs through railway stations has come down drastically but it hasn’t been fully eradicated.

The Tamil Nadu Police have raided all major railway stations including Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Jholarpet, and other stations.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that even after crackdown at railway stations, the ganja-laced chocolates and other forms of drug were available. This is the reason, the police have strictly directed all the courier companies to abide by the directive.

