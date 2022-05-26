The Greater Chennai police have constituted special team to arrest the killers of BJP leader Balachander, who was hacked publicly to death by a three-member gang.

The slain BJP leader was the party’s SC wing District Secretary in Chennai South.

Police said the killers of Balachander were identified as Pradeep (25), a history-sheeter with more than 10 criminal cases, his brother Sanjay and their associate Kalaivanan.

According to police, the BJP leader had been in jail recently and was involved in six criminal cases. Personal enmity could reportedly have been the reason behind his murder.

His name was withdrawn from the list of history sheeters in 2020 and had joined the BJP recently where he was made the BJP’s SC wing District Secretary.

Balachander’s brother ran a textile shop and had a quarrel with Pradeep over some money transactions.

Both Balachander and his brother filed a police complaint against Pradeep and the latter was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, Pradeep had walked scot-free from prison a week ago and held a personal grudge against Balachander for sending him to prison.

Balachander had a personal security officer (PSO), Balamurugan, who was appointed after the former had complained that he was facing threat to his life and requires security.

The assailants allegedly attacked Balachander on Tuesday evening when his PSO Balamurugan had went outside to have tea.

Balamurugan, who had failed to protect Balachander, is suspended by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The police said special teams are constituted to arrest the culprits in the Balachander murder case.

A senior police officer with the Greater Chennai Corporation told IANS, “The police have constituted special teams to nab the culprits and we have identified them and will soon arrest them.”

