INDIA

TN police in search of man who killed girl for rejecting marriage proposal

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Police is on the lookout for a man who bludgeoned to death a girl for spurning his marriage proposal.

Police said that Samidurai(24) hailing from Gangavalli in Salem district was pursuing a degree course in a Chennai college while Roja (18) was a student in a private college at Attur, Salem. Samidurai was a distant relative of Roja and he proposed to her. However her parents and her brothers rejected him.

When Roja was alone at her home on Tuesday, Samidurai went there and asked her to marry him which she refused, the police said. An enraged Samidurai picked up a big stone from the compound and bludgeoned her to death.

Police said that the girl died immediately and her body is now at Salem district hospital for postmortem. Samidurai is absconding and his mobile phone has been switched off.

The Salem police have approached the cyber cell police to trace Samidurai’s movements and told reporters that he will be apprehended soon.

20220608-140402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HOLD: Parents in UP hesitant to send kids to schools

    Delhi govt in preparation to allow bars to serve liquor till...

    Oxygen Express on way from Odisha to Telangana

    Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K’s Pulwama