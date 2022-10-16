The Salem city police in Tamil Nadu have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police had arrested Syed Ali (42) of Onthapillai Kadu near Kitchipalayam who is the district president of SDPI and K. Khader Hussain (33) of Tippu Nagar in Ponnammapet who is the 34th ward president of SDPI. The duo was arrested for hurling a kerosene-laden lit bottle at the residence of RSS leader, K. Rajan in Salem district in the wee hours of September 25. The hurling of the kerosene-laden bottle which did not explode was in protest at banning the Popular Front of India and the arrest of its leaders across the country.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Salem, N. Madasamy had recommended the Salem City Police Commissioner, Najmul Hoda to invoke the provisions of the National Security Act against the duo. Police have recommended NSA over the fact that the actions of the duo led to usurping communal amity in the area.

The police also charged that the actions of the two resulted in creating enmity between the two religions and disrupting national and state security, integrity, and public order. The commissioner issued the order on Sunday based on the recommendation from the Deputy Commissioner and will be served to those who are serving their sentence in judicial custody at Salem Central Prison.

