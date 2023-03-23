INDIA

TN police issues alert on Lankan national who escaped from custody

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu police have issued an alert after a Sri Lankan national, who was a prisoner at Puzhal central jail, escaped from custody.

Culprit Riyaz Khan Razak (39) escaped from the police custody while he was being brought back to Puzhal central prison after producing him before a judicial magistrate court in Madurai.

Razak, a native of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, was arrested on charges of theft and offences punishable under the Foreigners Act 1946 and Passport Act 1950.

The incident occurred on March 21 at Perani in Villuparam district.

According to the police when escorted back to Puzhal Central prison, in an air-conditioned Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, he gave a slip to the cops who were with him when the bus stopped for dinner at Perani in Villupuram.

He had pushed a policeman and made good his escape. A case has been registered at the Vikravandi police against Razak for pushing the escort personnel and escaping from the scene.

Tamil Nadu police have mounted an investigation at all the camps where the Sri Lankan nationals are lodged including in the Ramanathapuram district. The police have also issued an alert near the major railway stations in Chennai, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

The Tamil Nadu police, according to senior officers, were probing on the contacts Razak had with other fugitives from Sri Lanka who are lodged in various prisons in the state.

20230323-143005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reema Kagti had fun creating ‘Made In Heaven 2’, ‘Dahaad’

    Modi talks regional security, cooperation in First India- Central Asia Summit

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.12cr in money laundering case

    Unable to take rejection, doctor abducts woman in UP