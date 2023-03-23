The Tamil Nadu police have issued an alert after a Sri Lankan national, who was a prisoner at Puzhal central jail, escaped from custody.

Culprit Riyaz Khan Razak (39) escaped from the police custody while he was being brought back to Puzhal central prison after producing him before a judicial magistrate court in Madurai.

Razak, a native of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, was arrested on charges of theft and offences punishable under the Foreigners Act 1946 and Passport Act 1950.

The incident occurred on March 21 at Perani in Villuparam district.

According to the police when escorted back to Puzhal Central prison, in an air-conditioned Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, he gave a slip to the cops who were with him when the bus stopped for dinner at Perani in Villupuram.

He had pushed a policeman and made good his escape. A case has been registered at the Vikravandi police against Razak for pushing the escort personnel and escaping from the scene.

Tamil Nadu police have mounted an investigation at all the camps where the Sri Lankan nationals are lodged including in the Ramanathapuram district. The police have also issued an alert near the major railway stations in Chennai, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

The Tamil Nadu police, according to senior officers, were probing on the contacts Razak had with other fugitives from Sri Lanka who are lodged in various prisons in the state.

20230323-143005