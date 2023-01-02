INDIA

TN Police launch probe into desecrated Ambedkar statue

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Police on Monday launched a probe into the desecration of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Neduvarambakkam village near Chennai.

The statue was found damaged early Monday morning and the local people intimated the police.

Sholayar police immediately reached the scene and commenced a probe.

Tension prevailed in the village and its surrounding areas as a large number of people, including Dalit activists, have reached the spot tp protest against the incident.

Dalit political outfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) said the party will stage strong protest marches against the desecration of the statue.

VCK leader R. Sukumaran told IANS: “There has been a concerted effort to hurt the pride of the Dalit community and the destruction of the statue is a clear indicator on where things are reaching. Dr. Ambedkar had clear-cut ideas on how to uplift the Dalit community and the destruction of his statue is a message. We cannot sit and watch this and instead would undertake strong protests.”

In a case of caste-based violence recently in Vengayil village of Pudukottai district, the district collector and district superintendent of police had to forcibly make Dalits enter a local temple after the upper caste people objected to their entry.

The area earned notoriety after an overhead water tank that supplies drinking water to a Dalit colony was found with human excreta.

An investigation on the same led to the villagers complaining of temple entry ban for Dalit people, two tumbler system, and other blatant discriminations.

20230102-132005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India will engage with world with own terms, era of dictation...

    Muslim bodies appeal for calm ahead of eid

    Delhi Police divert traffic to Ghaziabad as NH 24, 9 barricaded

    MoU signed for setting up innovation campus in Telangana