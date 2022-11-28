INDIA

TN police likely to register case against suspended woman constable for links with fraudster

Tamil Nadu police are likely to register a criminal case under the Benami Act against suspended woman constable Ajumol for her links with jailed fraudster B.M. Reddy, who allegedly transferred his ill-gotten wealth and properties in her name.

Ajumol was earlier working with the elite Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai Police and had allegedly tipped off the fraudster on the movement of the police. The Crime Branch arrested Reddy for embezzling Rs 5.2 crore from a Madurai-based owner of an engineering college, Jaleel, promising him an NRI loan of Rs 200 crore. He had taken advance money for the service to be rendered.

After Reddy dodged Jaleel for several months, the latter filed a complaint with the police. After probe, the police found that Reddy had cheated several people and arrested him.

He was slapped with Goonda Act for his financial frauds. On checking his bank accounts, it was found that he had transferred money into the account of Ajumol besides transferring some properties in her name.

The police are now contemplating registering a criminal case under the Benami Act against the woman police constable.

