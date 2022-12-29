INDIALIFESTYLE

TN Police not to allow any public celebration after 1 am on Jan 1

The Tamil Nadu Police have stated that no public celebrations will be allowed on New Year’s day after 1 a.m.

The state police will be deploying 90,000 policemen on duty across the state to maintain law and order celebrations on the New Year eve and early morning of January 1. A total of 10,000 home guards would also be deployed for assisting the policemen.

A statement from the office of the state DGP said that vehicle checks would be conducted across the state and have informed the public not to venture into the seas during the celebrations.

The public, who are travelling long distances, has been directed to stop after every three hours and to take rest before proceeding further. Police have also advised the public to inform the local police station if they are travelling out of the station by locking their homes.

The statement also said that all resorts/ hotels should follow conditions imposed by the police during the celebrations.

Police have also said that adequate security has been provided at the places of worship and anyone who creates any issues at these places would be arrested.

CCTV cameras fitted patrol vehicles will monitor the roads on New Year’s eve and appropriate action would be taken against the people indulging in drinking and driving and those who indulge in bike-racing.

The Tamil Nadu Police have also said that the police checkposts would be installed at all the major points where the public congregates, including beaches and other public places.

