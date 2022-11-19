INDIA

TN police raid many places on suspected links to Islamic terror groups

Tamil Nadu police is conducting raids at multiple places over suspected links to Islamic terror organisations.

Raids are underway at some places in Tiruchi, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

In Tiruchi, the raids are being conducted at the places of residence and business of two individuals while multiple raids are being carried out at Chennai and Coimbatore.

After the ban on the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India and later the car bomb explosion on October 23 in which a person, Jameesha Mubin was charred to death, Central agencies, including the NIA and the Tamil Nadu police, have been carrying out multiple raids at places suspected to have links with Islamists.

In a recent raid conducted by the Tamil Nadu police on November 15, foreign currencies, laptops, and electronic gadgets were seized by the Tamil Nadu police.

In Coimbatore, also Tamil Nadu police is carrying out multiple raids as several suspects in the October 23 car blast in which an Islamic operative, Jameesh Mubin died, was hailing from Coimbatore.

The recent arrest of C. Rauf, the absconding Kerala leader of the Popular Front of India, and his subsequent questioning have revealed that he was staying in hiding in Coimbatore and some other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the state police told IANS that the police and the intelligence agencies are probing whether Rauf was in the know of the car blast in which Mubin was killed.

Coimbatore was in the news on February 14, 1998 when a series of bomb blasts in the city led to the death of 56 people with more than 200 injured.

