Tamil Nadu Police are seeking legal opinion over a complaint filed by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman against a doctor from Chennai based out of Dubai that he had groped her during a flight.

The incident occurred on Saturday but the United States-based woman who is now in Tamil Nadu did not file the complaint till Tuesday.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had boarded the flight from the United States and after the flight stopped in Dubai, the accused got in.

When the flight was mid-air, the doctor who was seated behind, groped her to her utter shock.

A police officer who is investigating the case told IANS that the woman alerted the cabin crew after the incident who informed the airport police. The police took the passport of the Dubai-based doctor into custody and questioned him but he was let off as there was no complaint lodged till Tuesday.

The police officer told IANS that they are seeking a legal opinion as the alleged incident took place mid-air and that they don’t want any miscommunication over jurisdiction.

Notably, the woman had tweeted about the incident and said that she was not proceeding with the case as the accused doctor had apologised. However, she filed a police complaint on Tuesday.

