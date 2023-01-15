INDIA

TN Police shoot at fleeing two rape accused

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday took into custody two youths who were accused of raping a 20-year-old private company employee on January 11 after firing at their legs.

The incident occurred at Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Nagaraj and Prakash who belong to Tiruvallur. Police said that the duo are habitual criminals and accused in several cases.

The 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was forcibly kidnaped by the two youths after identifying themselves as policemen and then taken her to a desolate place and raped her at knifepoint.

CCTV visuals led the police to Nagaraj and Prakash. When the police team zeroed in on the youths, they hurled country-made bombs at the police and tried to escape. The police had to resort to firing on the legs of the youth to capture them.

The two are admitted at the Sriperumbudur Government hospital under police custody.

20230115-154802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 missing in Gomti, Ganga rivers in UP, searches on

    Snapchat to display local restaurants nearby in Snap Map

    India’s daily domestic air passenger traffic crosses 4 lakh mark

    IT stocks sees heavy sell-off amid hawkish statement by US Fed...