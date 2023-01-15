Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday took into custody two youths who were accused of raping a 20-year-old private company employee on January 11 after firing at their legs.

The incident occurred at Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Nagaraj and Prakash who belong to Tiruvallur. Police said that the duo are habitual criminals and accused in several cases.

The 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was forcibly kidnaped by the two youths after identifying themselves as policemen and then taken her to a desolate place and raped her at knifepoint.

CCTV visuals led the police to Nagaraj and Prakash. When the police team zeroed in on the youths, they hurled country-made bombs at the police and tried to escape. The police had to resort to firing on the legs of the youth to capture them.

The two are admitted at the Sriperumbudur Government hospital under police custody.

