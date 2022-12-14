INDIA

TN Police strengthens team to check PDS rice smuggling

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Police have increased the strength of police squads in the state’s western part to prevent extensive smuggling out of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, officials said on Wednesday.

Police teams have been strengthened in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, and Coimbatore as maximum smuggling is taking place from these districts.

According to the state police, more that 1,750 tonnes of PDS rice were seized from smugglers in western Tamil Nadu during this year, 27 people were booked under Goonda Act, and more than 500 vehicles deployed for smuggling were seized.

The number of cases registered this year were also high at 2,231 against 1,798 cases registered in 2021.

Police have deployed two special squads at Pollachi and Krishnagiri to prevent PDS rice smuggling as the volume of smuggling is highest from Krishnagiri district.

In addition to PDS rice, kerosene is also smuggled in large volumes from the western belt of Tamil Nadu to neighbouring states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Recently a truck load of PDS rice from Coimbatore was seized at Walayar checkpost in Palakkad, Kerala. On interrogation, it was revealed that the rice was meant for rice mills in Kerala and local leaders of a prominent party in Kerala were protecting the smugglers.

20221214-212605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Won’t poach Goa Congress MLAs, says Fadnavis

    40 years later, HC agrees accused was juvenile

    Study finds fungicides on apples, other fruits can host drug-resistant bugs

    ISRO to fly new rocket SSLV on Aug 7