Tamil Nadu Police will be honoured with the prestigious President’s colour, which is the highest honour that is bestowed upon the military, paramilitary and police forces of the State/Union Territory.

This is for honouring the forces that have done exceptional service to the nation.

Vice-President M. Venkiah Naidu will bestow the honour on Tamil Nadu police.

The state police will thus be the first police force in South India to be bestowed with the prestigious honour and the tenth in the country. The Tamil Nadu police was conferred with the President’s Colour in 2009 when the force celebrated its 150th year of existence but was not ceremonially accorded.

Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu told media persons that a replica of the special flag would be worn by all members of the force as a special honour. He said that the state would design the flag and take approval from the central government.

Notably, the Indian Navy was the first Indian armed force to be honoured with the President’s Colour. President Rajendra Prasad awarded the honour to the Indian Navy in 1951.

