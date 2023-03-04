INDIALIFESTYLE

TN Police to conduct competitions for awareness against drugs

The Tamil Nadu Police have chalked out a novel method to create awareness against the use of drugs among people.

The Tamil Nadu Police Enforcement Bureau has called for competitions to create awareness against drugs by asking the general public to produce ‘Gaana’, ‘Reels’, and ‘Remixes’ against drugs and its menace on the subject, ‘anti-drug abuse’.

Participants can send in their entries till March 15, to the email id: anibcidcyber@gmail.com. The first three winners will be provided cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The police in a statement said that all valid entries will be provided a certificate of participation and appreciation.

This move is part of the Bureau’s drive against drugs in an all-out manner. The Bureau has been taking stringent action against drug peddlers and has been organising awareness programmes regularly.

The police have also created 14,000 anti-drug clubs in educational institutions across the state.

The Enforcement Bureau conducted a concerted anti-drugs drive on August 11, 2022 and a mass pledge on anti-drugs was organised across the state.

More than 74 lakh students had participated in the pledge administered by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

