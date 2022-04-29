The Tamil Nadu police will conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged custodial death of a person arrested in connection with spurious liquor sales.

The incident occurred at Tiruvannamalai police station.

Thangamani, 42 was taken into custody by the police on April 26 after there were complaints that he was selling spurious liquor.

He was later removed to Tiruvannamalai sub-jail. When Thangamani complained of breathlessness, he was admitted to Government general hospital, Tiruvannamalai, where he breathed his last.

Thangamani’s wife complained that he was beaten and tortured by the police and that they were from Kuravar (Scheduled Tribe) community.

She accused the local Sub-inspector of demanding bribe from them to remove Thangamani’s name from the FIR.

The family of the deceased petitioned the Tiruvannamalai district collector and picketed the highway demanding investigation and action against police officers who had “tortured” Thangamani to death.

Following the intervention of the district collector, the district police superintendent commenced an investigation into the death.

Tiruvannamalai police, while speaking to IANS said, “The investigation has commenced and we can’t reveal anything now as probe is on.”

