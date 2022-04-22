INDIA

TN Police to continue questioning Sasikala on Friday

NewsWire
0
0

A special team of the Tamil Nadu Police will continue questioning the AIADMK’s former interim General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala on Friday in the Kodanad murder and heist case.

The six-member team led by Western Zone Inspector General, R. Sudhakaran, and comprising of five other officers, had questioned Sasikala at her T-Nagar residence here for more than six hours on Thursday.

Sasikala, who was the close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, told reporters on Thursday evening that she would speak to the media in detail after her questioning on Friday.

The probe is in connection to the murder and heist at the 906-acre Kodanad estate located in the Nilgiris district that took place on April 24, 2017, four months after the passing away of Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala was serving a jail term at the Bengaluru central prison in a case related to a disproportionate asset case during the burglary and murder at the Kodanad estate.

The estate is jointly owned by the Jayalalithaa and Sasikala.

Eleven people were arraigned in the case with Kanagaraj, the driver of the late leader, as the main accused. Five days after the incident at the estate, Kanagarj was killed in a road accident on Salem-Chennai highway, and on the same day the second accused, Sayen, and his family met with a road accident at Palakkad in Kerala.

While Sayen escaped, his wife and daughter were killed.

A computer operator in Kodanad estate, Dinesh Kumar was found hanging from his residence a few months after the heist thus taking the total deaths following the burglary at the estate to five.

Three of the accused who were in jail, including Sayen, had demanded a reinvestigation into the case and appealed to the court that allowed the plea.

The accused wanted Sasikala and her close associates be questioned, as well as setting up of a special team to probe the case .

The team has already questioned Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman.

20220422-103602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    60-yr-old arrested in UP for raping deaf & mute minor

    Man arrested for killing teen after sexual assault in Coimbatore

    Work together to regulate convicts’ bail pleas, SC asks UP, HC

    Ram Manohar Lohia and Goa’s Liberation movement