The Coimbatore rural police will be installing CCTV cameras in Tamil Nadu’s Mettupalayam and Pollachi areas of the district after a car explosion in the city in whcih one person died.

Coimbatore Superintendent of Police, V. Badrinarayanan while speaking to the mediapersons said that several people were questioned and detained by the police after the blast and the arrest of six accomplices of the deceased Jamesha Mubin.

The NIA and Coimbatore police had conducted searches and raids at many places across the district involving several people, who are suspected of having supported those arrested in the blast.

Coimbatore is a communally sensitive town after a serial bomb blast on February 14, 1998, killed 56 people and injured more than 200.

The arrest of Mohammed Talha, a close relative of Islamist terror operative, S.A. Basha, who was the main accused in 1998 Coimbatore serial blast case, has led to multiple probe in the case.

The Central intelligence agencies are also investigating the case and have put some people under the radar.

