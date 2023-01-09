BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TN Police to probe BS IV vehicle registration scam

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Police are to probe the misuse of login credentials of transport authorities on Vahan software for registering banned Bharat Stage -IV vehicles across the state.

The state transport department on an internal inquiry has found that several registrations of Bharat Stage-IV vehicles have been registered in Tamil Nadu between 2020 and 2021 even after the Supreme Court had effected a ban on registration of BS-IV vehicles. This has led to the loss of several lakhs of rupees as road tax to the department. The Supreme court banned the registration of BS-IV vehicles after the emission levels of these engines were not meeting the pollution norms of the Central government.

The Additional Chief Secretary in the transport department, K. Gopal has written a letter to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu requesting a detailed investigation into the scam.

The transport department found that the chassis numbers, registration numbers, engine details, and other original records of vehicles were manipulated and that it was done through the backdoor entry of the data of these vehicles by using the login credentials of senior Transport department officials.

The transport officials told IANS that the department itself was trying to retrieve the backlog entries of vehicles and added that a separate probe by police is also essential to crack the case.

20230109-114404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India likely to have Taiwanese semi-conductor hub after inking FTA

    One kg specialised Assam tea sold at record price of Rs...

    Merchantrade, NPCI to offer real-time remittances to India through UPI

    Google pledges Rs 113 cr to boost healthcare infra in India