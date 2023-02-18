INDIA

TN Police transfer Villupuram ‘ashram’ case to CB-CID

With the possibility of human trafficking not ruled out at the Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu DGP, C. Sylendra Babu transferred the case to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Saturday.

The CB-CID will now probe the matter of alleged torture and rape of inmates at the ‘ashram’ being run by a couple from Kerala.

The matter came to light earlier this month after the local police reached the ‘ashram’ to follow-up on a missing complaint filed by the son-in-law of one of the inmates.

The police unearthed the abject situation in which several ‘rescued’ inmates, mostly destitute, or mentally ill persons were found in chains. The inmates also complained of rape and torture.

The police had rescued more than 100 inmates from the ashram, operating for more than a decade without the necessary government permits.

Eight persons, including Jubin Baby, the ashram founder and owner, and his wife Maria have been arrested.

