TN police verifying background of man arrested at Chennai airport for visiting Yemen

The Tamil Nadu police and Central intelligence agencies are verifying the background of a person arrested in Chennai airport for visiting Yemen.

The immigration officials arrested Rahuman Habidullah from Cuddalore after they found that he had visited Yemen while working in Kuwait.

It may be noted that since the civil war erupted in Yemen, the Centre had banned travel to Yemen since 2014 taking into consideration the security aspects.

Rahuman Habidullah, however, told immigration authorities that he was not aware of the ban and that he was sent by a private employer in Kuwait to Yemen.

The Police and Central agencies are verifying his claims and is tracing the call records of the person.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu police told IANS that the central agencies are verifying the claims of Rahuman Hebeedullah as Yemen is a country where several people from Kerala had gone to jump into the bandwagon of Islamic terror.

