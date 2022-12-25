The Tamil Nadu Police’s Economic Offence Wing has intensified the probe into the Aarudhra gold finance scheme fraud in which a whopping Rs 2,438 crore rupees was swindled from people across the state.

Police have so far arrested 7 people in the state in the scam in which money was swindled from many people across the state promising huge interest rates.

Sources in the EOW told IANS that the department is probing investments in the scheme in which a large number of people have invested money.

Police officers told IANS that Aarudhra Gold Trading Pvt Ltd, LNS International Financial Services, and Hijau Associates Pvt Ltd had collected money from people promising interest rates ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent per month.

The inquiries have commenced on the money trail and where the company has invested the money. Police, on Friday, arrested Rooso, who had Rs 2 crore in his bank account. The EOW had frozen his account.

The police is mainly probing as to how this much money was amassed and whether any groups had tried to invest the money collected through nefarious deals. They are also conducting a detailed search into the antecedents of those who have floated the company and collected money.

Police sources also told IANS that many people are yet to file the complaint as some of those who invested money does not have any source to reveal of the money they had deposited in the scheme.

20221225-185204