TN Police’s ‘TracKD’ App digitalises 30K habitual offenders of state

Tamil Nadu Police have launched an App, ‘TracKD’ that will help them track habitual offenders in all 39 districts and nine commissionrates of the state. According to state police, the details of 30,000 habitual offenders in all the districts and commissionarates have been digitalised in the App.

Sources in the state police told IANS that the digitalised App will have the latest photograph of the habitual offender, his fingerprints, address, history of crimes in which he/she was involved as also the status of crimes will be updated.

The App will help the police track the status of their bail, the expiry of the bond furnished as also the status of the cases and the dates of trial.

The App will also be able to trace the offender and the gang in which he was part of as also the crime in which the offender was involved. The modus operandi of the criminal and the nature of the offence will also be mentioned.

The information in the App will help senior officers track the activities of habitual offenders in their respective jurisdictions.

Officers involved in bringing out the App told IANS that the cops who are involved in monitoring the station-related activities could update the data of criminals and their data in the App.

Police sources told IANS that there would be separate servers for the App and it will not be part of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems.

