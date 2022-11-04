BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TN Power utilities concerned over shut down of Unit-1 of Madras Atomic Power Station

NewsWire
The Tamil Nadu power utilities, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd (Tantransco), and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) have expressed concern over shut down of Unit 1 of the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), as it led to reduced power generation affecting South Chennai areas.

Both the power utilities of Tamil Nadu have written to Southern Regional Power Committee on the shutdown of Unit 1 of Madras Atomic Power Station since January 18, 2018.

Tangedco, which has 75 per cent share of the installed capacity of 440 MWs of both the units of MAPS, expressed concern to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

Sources in Tangedco told IANS that the NPCL has informed it that the power generation from Unit -1 of MAPS was having technical issues and that it would not be functioning in 2022-23.

Tantransco also demanded that the biennial shutdown of the unit be planned either before January 2023 or after August 2023. This, according to the communique by the Tamil Nadu power utility was to keep the power network stable.

