The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has commenced linking the Aadhar cards of consumers with their consumer numbers.

The move follows the Centre’s directive to streamline the subsidies being provided by the power Discoms in the country.

Domestic, powerloom, and agricultural consumers have specific slots for linking their consumer numbers on the Tangedco website. A senior officer told IANS, “This is following the directive of the central government and at present, the first 100 units are free for domestic consumers and hence subsidies have to be properly streamlined as we are giving subsidies for power looms, agricultural consumers.”

The central government has directed all the Discoms to link the Aadhar card of customers to the electricity consumer numbers so that subsidies are directly transferred to their accounts. The central government has also directed that only those power utilities that complete the Aadhar linking of consumers would be provided with support for new power projects.

Tangedco has already given guidelines to the consumers to link the Aadhar number to the consumer number by visiting the website of Tangedcco and then registering using a one-time password.

