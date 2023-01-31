BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

TN power utility seeks approval to purchase solar power from farmers

Tamil Nadu generation and distribution company (Tangedco) has sought approval from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to purchase 420 MW of solar energy from farmers.

The solar power will be purchased under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Urga Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme which is intended to double the income of the farmers. Tangedco, according to officials, will buy solar power from farmers at a cost of Rs 3.30 per unit.

A senior officer of the Tangedco while speaking to IANS said: “During lean period including the drought period, the farmers will get revenue through this solar plant in their fields. In normal times, the farmers will earn revenue from the crops and also from the solar plant but during drought periods also they are not denied revenue and this is the advantage.”

Farmer producer organisations (FPOs), individual farmers, farmer cooperative societies, panchayaths can install solar-based power plants ranging from 500 kW to 2 MW on barren or fallow land.

These plants can also be installed on cultivable land also wherein crops grow beneath the solar panels.

