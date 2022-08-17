The Tamil Nadu Generation and distribution company (Tangedco) is to float a tender for electric vehicle (EV) charging units in the state. According to a statement from the office of the state electricity minister, V. Senthil Balaji, 100 locations across highways have been identified for opening EV charging stations.

According to the office of the electricity minister, the Central power ministry has accorded sanctions for 256 charging stations across Tamil Nadu and 151 charging stations are already functional. This includes stations of private sector entities and public sectors like the Chennai corporation.

The Tamil Nadu electrical policy 2019 envisages a charging station every 25 km in the highways and roads and these charging stations must be located at a distance of three km from the electrical substations.

Tangedco is the nodal agency appointed by the state government to ensure that each charging station has all the necessary facilities, including waiting rooms, parking spaces, drinking water dispensers and fire, safety arrangements, and washrooms.

The Tangedco will be floating online tenders after the state government gives approval to a detailed project report that has been already submitted by the power utility.

